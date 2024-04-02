iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. 2,376,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

