iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 613,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,309,410 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $63.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

