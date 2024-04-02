iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. 8,978,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

