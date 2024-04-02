iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 59,526 shares.The stock last traded at $74.36 and had previously closed at $75.49.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

