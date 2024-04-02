iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 33,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

