iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 119,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 222,223 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $692.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,310,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,998,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,176,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.