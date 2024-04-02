iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 46,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 37,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

