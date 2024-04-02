iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 16.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

