iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,747 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

