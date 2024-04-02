iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.23

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 7186747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

