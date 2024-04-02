iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,029,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 554,027 shares.The stock last traded at $99.26 and had previously closed at $99.15.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.