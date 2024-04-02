Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

