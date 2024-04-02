Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.