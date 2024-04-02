Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
