Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.20

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 579828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 277,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

