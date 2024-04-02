Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INVH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 712,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

