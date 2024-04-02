Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average volume of 7,185 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,137. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $466.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 4.12.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

