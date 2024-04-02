Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.63. 1,874,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.