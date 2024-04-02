Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 44215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

