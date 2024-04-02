Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,285 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 6,544,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

