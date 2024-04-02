Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $438.03 and last traded at $438.48. 17,522,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 44,420,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.95.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

