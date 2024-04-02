Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,683,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,746,523. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

