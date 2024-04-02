Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 590,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $464.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

