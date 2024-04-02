Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 366,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 312,335 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $18.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 136,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,547,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 377,277 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 944,242 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

