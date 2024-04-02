Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 366,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 312,335 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $18.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
