Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,549,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 555,327 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

