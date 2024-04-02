Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,549,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 555,327 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.