Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 20,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

