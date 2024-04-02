Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSMQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 20,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.