Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 306,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

