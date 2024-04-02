International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $54.20 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $3,020,588 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

