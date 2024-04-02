International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 386,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

