InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.04

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

InterContinental Hotels Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IHG opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $112.08.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.