Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.78

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.78 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.70 ($1.43), with a volume of 146006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.38).

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,715.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.06.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In other news, insider Tina Whitley acquired 20,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,650 ($121.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999,287 ($2,509,775.30). 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

