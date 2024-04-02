Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Intel stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,254,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,760,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.