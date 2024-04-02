inSure DeFi Trading Down 10.8% This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 152.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $149.75 million and $583,911.87 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00558952 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $503,238.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

