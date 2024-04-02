Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $58,696,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,583,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.84. 45,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

