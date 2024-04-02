Insight Inv LLC Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

