Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells 5,776 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

