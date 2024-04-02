Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $72,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 668,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,856. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

