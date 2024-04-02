Insider Buying: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Acquires 3,030 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Eric Born bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.89) per share, with a total value of £31,118.10 ($39,063.65).

Grafton Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GFTU traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 986.20 ($12.38). The stock had a trading volume of 265,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 975.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 895.81. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.06) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFTU

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.