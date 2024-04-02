Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:INVZW opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

