Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
