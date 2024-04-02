Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 653,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

