Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 81,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,351. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

