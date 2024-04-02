Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.4 %

IR opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

