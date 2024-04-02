Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.