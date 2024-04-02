Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

INFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Informatica Stock Down 1.0 %

INFA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,295. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Informatica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,216,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

