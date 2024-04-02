Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.53. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

