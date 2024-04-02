IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IGC Pharma Trading Up 30.3 %

IGC Pharma stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGC Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGC Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

