iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $3.32 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $240.02 million and $16.34 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.43745211 USD and is down -12.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $14,814,871.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

