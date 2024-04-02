Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) PT Raised to $10.00 at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDR stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting €8.74 ($9.40). 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 0.68. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a one year high of €9.05 ($9.73).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

