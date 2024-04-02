Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) PT Raised to $10.00 at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IDR stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting €8.74 ($9.40). 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 0.68. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a one year high of €9.05 ($9.73).
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
