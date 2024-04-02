IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. 32,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,074. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.