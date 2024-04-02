Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $239.00

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €239.00 ($256.99) and last traded at €224.60 ($241.51), with a volume of 17558 shares. The stock had previously closed at €235.80 ($253.55).

Hypoport Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €201.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €163.83.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

